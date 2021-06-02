Peoria’s Juneteenth Fest to host live music, community awards

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Free COVID vaccines, live music, and more can be expected at Peoria’s Juneteenth Fest later this month.

Run by Madame of Ceremony, Dr. Dawn Jeffries, the event will have free COVID-19 vaccines, free youth haircuts, a fashion show, a live DJ, music & dance performances, and much more.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 19 at the John Gwynn Park in the Carver Center.

The holiday, also known as “Freedom Day,” “Jubilee Day,” “Liberation Day,” and “Emancipation Day,” commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, which ended on June 19, 1865. The holiday is recognized by 47 states in the nation.