PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city’s latest homicide stemmed from a botched robbery where the assailant thought he was stealing a real gun.

Instead, the weapon Tramier Pate, 23, thought he was taking from a 14-year-old boy was actually a toy, wrapped up in black tape. It did have a real magazine attached to it but otherwise, it was not real, said Assistant State’s Attorney Terry Muench during Pate’s bond hearing.

Pate of the 3900 block of North Sheridan Road, faces at least 45 years and possibly up to life in prison if he’s convicted of the sole count of first-degree murder in connection with the death Monday night of 14-year-old Omarius Gates.

The teen was found dead in the 3100 block of North Molleck Drive. A preliminary autopsy indicated he was shot in the back. He was the city’s 10th homicide of the year.

Peoria County Judge Derek Asbury set a bond hearing on July 6 as Pate wanted to wait to hire an attorney to handle his bond. Until then, Pate will be held without bond pending that hearing.

The murder count was filed under the state’s “felony murder” provision which states that if someone is commits a forcible felony – in this case armed robbery – and a person dies, they can be charged with murder.

Muench said at about 10:16 p.m., officers were called to the area of West Richwoods Boulevard and North Molleck Drive on a report of a person shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found Gates in the 3100 block of Molleck which is about three blocks away.

Gates was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said in open court.

A witness later told police that Pate was the triggerman, and that he was trying to rob Gates. When questioned by police, Pate first denied the shooting but later said he was trying to rob Gates after he saw what he thought was a weapon.

Pate put his gun – a real one – in Gates’ back and demanded the boy’s weapon. Gates turned, saying to move the gun and it went off, Muench said in open court.

Pate said he fled the scene on foot and then threw his handgun in the nearby woods.