PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.

AMT and Peoria Fire Department crews arrived and took over lifesaving measures before taking the man to a local hospital. He later died at the hospital.

The victim’s identity, along with manner and cause of death, will be released by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood at a later time.

The homicide is currently under investigation. Those with more information on the shooting are encouraged to contact Detective Miller at (309) 494-8397, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.