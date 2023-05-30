PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim of the city’s 8th homicide has been identified.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 30-year-old Rick Ranson died as a result of a multiple gunshot wounds. He likely died instantly, the coroner said.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the 2000 block of West Gale Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. after the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that five rounds were fired.

There, officers found a woman who was shot with non-life-threatening injuries. Roth also said a man was also found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m., Harwood said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately known. No arrests have been made in the case, Roth said on Tuesday afternoon.

No further details have been released by the Peoria Police Department. People were in the area on Tuesday declined to give their names. However, they did say that people were shouting and arguing just before shots rang out.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.