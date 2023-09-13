PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria’s lead water service lines were a topic of discussion at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Illinois American Water is in the midst of a major undertaking to replace lead water lines in the city as mandated by state and federal laws.

By April 2024, Illinois American Water must have an inventory submitted to the EPA of where lead water lines still exist in Peoria. By April of 2027, Illinois American Water must have a final plan in place on how it intends to replace all the identified service lines.

Kyle Smith, the Western Division Manager at Illinois American Water said he wants it to be done as efficiently as possible.

“If you’re going to be there and tearing the road up, and you’re going to be disrupting your neighbors and your friends and your constituents,” said Smith.

He continued, “We certainly want to get there as well and replace that main, and that way neither of us has to go back for several years.”

Homes or buildings built before 1986 are encouraged to check if they have lead service lines.