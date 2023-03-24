PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) At Tuesday’s upcoming Peoria City Council meeting, grants for two local parks are on the agenda.

Just in time for spring, Logan Park and Morton Square Park are getting a makeover.

It’s thanks to the allocation of $875,000 community development block grant (CDBG) funds that will facilitate the rehabilitation of both parks.

According to executive director Emily Cahill, this will improve the quality of the experience for park-goers.

“The improvements specifically in Logan Park tie to a new shelter building, new playground, we’re going to add swings and general site work,” Cahill said. “There’s a fence that needs to be replaced, sidewalks to make the park walkable.”

The executive director said these dollars help them make improvements already on their radar.

“In Morton Square Park the residents have been asking for a multi-purpose shelter that will be a little bit different than our traditional picnic shelter,” she said. “We look forward to working with them to provide a multi-use structure they can use for their community gatherings.”

The project will happen faster and at a larger scale than if they had to piecemeal it over a couple of different years worth of budget.

Emily Cahill says with the Peoria Park District’s size, including 900 acres and 54 different locations to support they have to spread those dollars to everybody.

The park district was told they can have these dollars but Cahill said they have to get the work done by end of 2023.

“With all the shutdowns and COVID-related isolation people felt, to be able to help improve the park facilities is something that will be a win for all of us,” said councilman Tim Riggenbach.