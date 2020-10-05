Peoria’s longest-running holiday parade continues this year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) Peoria Area Community Events announced Monday the Santa parade will go on this year.

The 133rd annual Santa Parade now happening on November 27. It’s the longest continuous running holiday parade in the country.

Details of the parade are still being worked out, but the event will follow COVID-19 restrictions. Candy or merchandise will not be handed out and everyone will have to wear masks.

You can watch the parade live on WMBD.

