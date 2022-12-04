PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Neighborhood House in Peoria is ensuring senior citizens have a merry Christmas.

Dozens of volunteers came out Sunday morning and delivered gifts to homebound senior citizens for the organization’s “Santa for Seniors” initiative.

The gift bags included back scratchers, a shoe horn, first-aid kits, lotion, chapstick, and more items residents may need.

The seniors are also recipients of the Neighborhood House’s Meals on Wheels program.



Julie Bonard, Neighborhood House CEO, said it’s nice to be able to give back to those who may be feeling lonesome during this holiday season.



“It really helps our clients who are homebound to know that people are still thinking about them having a visit on a Sunday when we’re not delivering a meal to them. It really makes their day,” said Bonard.

She said the goal was to deliver 1,000 gifts to homebound residents Sunday and volunteers also deliver meals to residents year-round.