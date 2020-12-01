Peoria’s Neighborhood House urges local donations in light of Giving Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world according to the organization. The worldly effort is also taking place here at home with numerous nonprofits hosting individual fundraisers.

The President and CEO of Peoria’s Neighborhood House Becky Rossman said Tuesday, “we are trying to raise money, so we can take some of our seniors off the waiting list. It’s about $5 a meal, and we have 200 seniors [on the list]. So we need to make sure that one of our most vulnerable populations are not going hungry.”

