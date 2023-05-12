PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Potholes are popping up on local roads in Peoria.

Potholes form when water gets into the cracks in the ground deteriorating the pavement. When that water freezes, it expands causing the crack in the ground to get bigger.

The Department of Public Works Communication Specialist Nick McMillion said they’ve filled more than 6,000 potholes this season alone. He advises calling the public works office regarding any pothole issues.

“We want to know where the potholes are so we can send crews out to fill them. As much as the public doesn’t like potholes, we don’t like them either so our goal is to fill as many potholes as possible,” said Mcmillion.

He said if you need a pothole filled to call the Department of public works office (309) 494-8800