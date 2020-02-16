Peoria’s second annual Polar Plunge raises approximately $30,000 for Special Olympics

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When temperatures drop to the point where you can see your breath in the wind, the last thing you might think of doing is diving into cold water.

However, that’s exactly what over a hundred Peorians did Saturday at Dozer Park during the city’s second annual Polar Plunge.

Many of the participants described the experience using words such as “amazing,” “great,” and “cold.” Others jokingly said the experience was “as bad as [they] thought it would be.”

The plunge is an event for those brave enough to submerge themselves in cold water, to show their support for the Special Olympics by donating and taking a plunge into the frigid water. For participants like Keefer Blackwell, this was a personal cause.

“I have a cousin who participates in the Special Olympics,” Blackwell said. ” So I like the cause and so I felt like I wanted to help out.”

Many of the participants ditched their clothes and donned costumes for the event. Mike Kraynak, assistant director of Region G, said the turnout and donations thus far exceeded his expectations.

“We had over a hundred people participating this year and we raised probably close to $30,000,” Kraynak said.

Kraynak said the donations make sure those who participate in the Special Olympics can continue doing so free of charge. Many of the plunge participants said that’s a good enough reason for them to participate next year.

Kraynak also said he’s hoping to build off of this year’s success and hopes to grow the event.

“There were a lot of people here we had a lot of great costumes and so we’re just looking to build on that excitement and for this to just continue to grow,” Kraynak said.