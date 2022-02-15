PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office reported that they are experiencing technical difficulty with their phones Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, they are having issues receiving incoming calls.

“Please be patient with us as we work to resolve the problem. We realize this is frustrating, and ask for your patience.” Peoria County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office stated that they will keep the public updated when their phones are working again.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.