Peoria’s south side loses another business: Nimmo Hardware

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The south side of Peoria’s only hardware store closed its doors Wednesday.

The owner of Nimmo’s Hardware, Dave Campbell said it’s been 16 years in the making and is sad to see it go but had no choice.

Campbell said before he bought the hardware store in 2005, it was home to another hardware shop. He said the previous owner was looking for someone to keep the legacy going and take over, so Campbell did.

Now, Campbell said he’s ready to retire and do the same thing, but no one was interested in taking over and forced him to close for good. Campbell said everything is 40- 80% off.

“I just would like to say thank you to all the customers that have been in here, and I appreciate them, but I just wish someone could’ve stepped up, picked it up, and kept it going. I like the people down here, and I hate to see anything leave,” said Campbell.

He said someone did buy the space but said he does not know what it will be.