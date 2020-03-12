Peoria’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed, officials confirmed Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the St. Patrick Society of Peoria announced the parade was still set to run, rain or shine. Committee and Society Board member Dann Haney said the annual parade was still scheduled unless health officials advised them otherwise.

The upcoming Illinois High School Association state boy’s basketball tournaments in Peoria is also restricting the number of fans to the immediate families of players.

“The decisions regarding IHSA and the parade were critical with several points of influence involved in the final conclusion,” Mayor Jim Ardis said. “It is in the best interest of everyone that these measures are taken to minimize the potential to further spread COVID-19.”

Earlier this week, other cities, including Chicago and Boston, announced cancellations and postponements to annual St. Patricks day events and parades.

“With no COVID-19 cases identified in the region, it is still important to limit the spread of the virus with measures such as limiting or canceling larger-scale activities as an important preventative measure,” Dr. Gregg Stoner, Medical Director for the Peoria City/County Health Department said. “This situation is evolving and being assessed continuously.”

The public is asked to continue to take the precautions that have been outlined by the CDC, including avoiding close contact with people who are sick, cleaning your hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, and continue to avoid touching your face. Also, individuals that are high risk, are urged to take additional precautions to decrease exposure.

This year would have marked the city’s 40th consecutive celebration on the actual date of St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

