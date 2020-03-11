Peoria’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade still set for Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s historic St. Patrick’s Day Parade is not being canceled, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Committee and Society Board member Dann Haney said the annual parade is still a go unless health officials advise them otherwise. The concern for the parade’s cancellation comes after multiple cities, including Chicago and Boston, have canceled their celebrations for health concerns amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are planning on the parade being on the day, as planned, unless the city and police department deems it that there needs to be a change of plans,” Haney said.

He spoke with Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich and Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion about the decision over the phone. Leaders are considering parade entrants to avoid throwing candy or beads this year, but that has yet to be decided.

St. Patrick’s Day is a long-awaited weekend for many in the River City. After the parade, attendees make their way to Kelleher’s Irish Pub in downtown Peoria, which throws one of the biggest parties in the area, for an all-day celebration.

This year marks the city’s 40th consecutive celebration on the actual date of St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.