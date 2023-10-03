PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s time for the Peoria version of Dancing with the Star — CASAblanca.

The 10th annual event which features eight local attorneys, civic leaders and business representatives and their partners, accomplished instructors, will be held on Nov. 4 at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino ballroom. The fundraising event for CASA begins at 6 p.m.

The 2023 Dancers and coaches are:

Amy Braet & Kyle Shradel

Lisa McShane & Tyler Smith

Jason Becker & Madalynne Shaw

Jon Harwood & Beverly Caballero

Regan Jones & Randee Blickenstaff

Zach Oyler & Katie Hollandsworth

Fadi Rustom & Ellen Pitts

Marcellus Sommerville & Emily West

Members of the public can vote for their favorite dancer by making a donation. One dollar equals one vote for the People’s Choice award. Watch the CASA website (https://www.casaofthetenth.org/events/casablanca/) for your chance to vote.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Tenth Judicial Circuit is a 501(c)3 non-profit, volunteer organization that advocates for the best interests of children within the Juvenile Court system who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Additionally, judges will weigh in on the Critics’ Choice award. This year’s judges are:

Matthew Campen, RLI

Dr. Jawad Javed, OSF HealthCare

Jodi Lindsay, Bob Lindsay Honda

Elena Paine, Studio DYB

Jamie Harwood, Peoria County

There’s also a mystery judge, an audience member who bidded for the coveted position.

The Honorary Co-Chairs are Tim (Caterpillar) and Peggy Crane and Adam (Hilltop Wealth Management Raymond James) and Laura Hawks. Event Co-Chairs are Teri Cook of Cook Travel and Karoline Seitz-Goddard retired from CIBM Bank. The evening’s Emcees are Ashley Bradshaw and Ryan Hite of RLI.

The event is already sold out, but people can still donate to Sponsor A Child, vote for your favorite dancer and/or make a general donation to CASA. Contact the CASA office at (309) 669-2939 or email casa@peoriacounty.org to be part of the fun!

CASAblanca is made possible through the generosity of: Tim & Peggy Crane, Dr. Jason & Chaille Becker, Orthodontics, Ltd., Stratus Networking Solutions Raymond James, Great Plains Orthopaedics, Par-A Dice Hotel & Casino, WTVP, RLI, Altorfer, Strong Law, CEFCU, Miss Laura’s School of Dance, EIA, Dr. Terry Ho, Tom Bucklar, Steve & Kelly Crusen, John Bearce Companies, Leslie Paulson & Steve Pierz, Country Companies, Tyler Wesley Smith, Hilltop Wealth Management Raymond James, Terra Engineers, Fortner Insurance and Lisa Murphy Web Design.

CASA’s existence is based on the belief that every child has the right to a safe and permanent home allowing them the chance to reach their full potential in life. The organization has been in existence since 2005, serving children who have experienced abuse or neglect. CASA is supported by Heart of Illinois United Way, VCVA IL Attorney General, Illinois CASA Association, City of Peoria CDBG, and generous donors. CASA is a Member of the Illinois CASA Association and National CASA/GAL Association