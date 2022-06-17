PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Juneteenth festivals are kicking off this weekend in Central Illinois, and advocacy groups are setting the plans in motion.

The holiday Juneteenth, or June 19th, honors the official day slaves recognized they were freed back in June 1865.

One of Peoria’s community organizations, the YANI Collective, has been prepping since March for its second Juneteenth festival, which will take place on Saturday.

Members of the group said the meaning of the holiday stretches far beyond the surface.

“Juneteenth to me means representation,” Chanel Hargrave-Murry, member of the YANI Collective, said. “Representation is big, so this is a time for us to actually bring out all the talent that we have within our community and showcase it and show the younger generation that you can do anything that you want.”

“You can be anything you want,” Hargrave-Murry said.

Those with the group said last year’s event was such a success and generated so much interest that they’re looking to outdo themselves this time around.

“You can expect a lot of different things from a fashion show to a Central vs. Richwoods alumni basketball game, we’re going to have a police dunk station,” Taryn Bradley, member of the YANI Collective, said. “We’re going to have a car show so that people across the community that have cars that they want to show off, they can pull up and have their car available to be seen.”

The event will also include remarks from city officials, free haircuts for kids, horseback riding, community awards ceremony, and more.

“This is a time where we can celebrate all races,” Gregory Wilson, member of the YANI Collective, said. “Everyone coming together, getting to understand one another, getting to understand what the day means, getting to understand the contributions African Americans have on this city and worldwide.”

On Wednesday, Peoria held its first meeting for its joint commission on racial justice and equity. During which, eight committees with a total of 150 committee members were tasked with examining the condition of Peoria County and the city with respect to inequity and institutional and structural racism.

Wilson said Saturday’s Juneteenth festival adds to this advocacy by bringing in city officials to meet with the public.

“This year we have the chief diversity officer for the city of Peoria that will say some words,” Wilson said. “We have the chief of police, the Peoria park board president. We are providing an outlet for that connection between the community and our political leaders.”

In addition to the push for more inclusion, Marc Supreme, another member of YANI Collective, said the current position of the city is already a cause to celebrate.

“We’re in a sweet spot where we have minorities in leadership, we have Black in leadership, we have people in leadership that may not be minorities but understand the plight of minorities,” Supreme said. “They understand equity and inclusion.”

“When you have people in leadership that understands that and have a comprehensive view in their understanding of what needs to be done in communities with regard to equity and inclusion, I think that there’s a reason to celebrate because a lot of other cities do not have people in place in leadership like we do right now,” Supreme said. “We haven’t had anything like this, probably ever.”

Saturday’s festival goes on from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Peoria’s John H. Gwynn Park.