Peppa Pig Live coming to the Peoria Civic Center in October

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hasbro and Round Room Live announced that Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure is coming to the Peoria Civic Center on Oct. 5.

The show joins Peppa, her brother George, and her friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe on a camping trip full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises.

Tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live Stephen Shaw said he is excited to bring the hour-long musical back to audiences around the country.

“As always, we plan to continue offering the most exciting and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages,” Shaw said.

Tickets for Peppa Pig Live!, will go on sale at Ticket Master and the Toyota Box Office on July 30.