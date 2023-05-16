PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Round Room Live in partnership with Hasbro Inc. announced that Peppa Pig will be returning to the Peoria Civic Center on Oct. 26.

According to a Peoria Civic Center press release, “Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party!” will include an hour of interactive dancing, singing and puddle jumping.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Peppa and her family back to the stage with this brand-new show!” said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “Peppa is such a beloved character and we’re proud to continue to offer new, engaging, and memorable experiences for Peppa fans all over the world.”

Tickets will go on sale on May 19 and can be purchased at the Toyota Box Office, or on Ticketmaster.

More information on the show’s tour dates is available here.