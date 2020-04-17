Doug founded the company in 1999, doing mostly residential driveways. His goal and vision has always been to be the recognized leader in the asphalt maintenance industry in this area.

Here at Perdue’s Pavement Solutions we believe our commitment to quality and 100% customer satisfaction is what sets us apart from our competition. We pride ourselves on providing thorough needs analysis, clear understandable proposals, and professional project management on time and hassle free.

We have a fully staffed office waiting to take your calls, an account manager that will walk you through the scheduling and completion of your project, up to date well maintained equipment and professional crew that is committed to the company vision.

Our Vision:

We are continually striving to be the Central Illinois leader in asphalt maintenance. This leadership is achieved and maintained by focusing on QUALITY, INTEGRITY, HONESTY, and VALUE for the products and services we provide.

Call us today and let us EARN your business!!

PAVING

Asphalt pavement is the number one choice for driveways and parking lots, because of the cost-effectiveness, durability, strength, and it can last for many, many years. At Purdue Pavement Solutions, we provide full paving services for residential and commercial properties. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail. We provide our customers with the highest quality of standards in the industry. Perdue Pavement Solutions provides complete asphalt paving services.

Paving Services Provided:

Perdue Pavement Solutions provides complete asphalt paving services to meet our customer’s needs, which include:

Asphalt Repairs

Asphalt Installations

Asphalt Parking Lots

Asphalt Driveways

Asphalt Removal

Decorative (Stamped) Asphalt

Resurface

Crack sealing

And much more…

Benefits of Asphalt Paving:

Asphalt paving should last up to twenty-five years or longer. Perdue Pavement Solutions can provide new construction, resurfacing, and patching asphalt services. We specialize in driveways and parking lots. There are many benefits of asphalt paving, which include:

Asphalt costs less to maintain

Asphalt pavements are smoother pavements

Asphalt construction are completed quickly

Asphalt pavements generate less noise

Asphalt pavements last longer than other pavements

Perdue Pavement Solutions focuses on providing our customers with the quality asphalt paving for our customers. Our staff is experienced and trained in all the latest asphalt techniques, so we can ensure that our customers asphalt last a very long time. Perdue Pavement Solutions is a full service asphalt pavement and maintenance provider. We were established in 1999 and our years of experience allows us to provide the best asphalt paving services to our customers. We are committed to providing our customers with cost effective solutions that will work with their budget.

SEALCOATING

Protecting your asphalt investment with sealcoating will keep the pavement attractive and structurally sound. Sealcoating is the most cost effective way to avoid expensive repairs later. Having quality sealcoating performed by a professional will make your pavement look brand new again along with adding life, durability, and strength to your pavement. Perdue Pavement Solutions provides sealcoating for residential and commercial properties.

Benefits of Sealcoating:

There are many benefits of having regular sealcoating maintenance provided. These benefits include:

Adds to Appearance: Having regular sealcoating will provide a rich black finish, which will enhance your property.

Adds Safety: Adding parking lot striping on sealcoating will provide a safe area for your customers.

Reduces Oxidation: The UV rays from the sun can dry out and harden asphalt, but sealcoating will protect the asphalt surface.

Resists Chemicals: Having asphalt sealcoating will protect the pavement from chemicals from vehicles.

Protects Moisture Infiltration: Sealcoating provides a protective barrier, which will prevent and stop water from penetrating the surface of the pavement.

Perdue Pavement Solutions provides sealcoating that will extend the life of all asphalt pavements. Sealcoating is an affordable investment that can prevent costly pavement replacements. Our staff is professionally trained to provide exceptional sealcoating services. Perdue Pavement Solutions only uses the best asphalt sealer that is specifically designed to protect asphalt pavements. Once the sealcoating is applied it will form a tough and durable coating that will protect the asphalt pavement from chemicals, water, gas, and the weather.

The Perdue Pavement Solutions professional team utilizes the best equipment and materials so our customers will have a lasting sealcoating that will protect their asphalt pavement. You can avoid expensive repairs to your pavement by having regular sealcoating performed. Contact Perdue Pavement Solutions today to schedule a no-obligation quote. Contact us today and one of our qualified professionals will meet with you, so you can protect your asphalt investment.

Perdue Pavement Solutions has nearly two decades of sealcoating experience. We are a full service paving and pavement maintenance provider in East Peoria, Illinois. We are that dependable and trusted paving contractor that you have been searching for. Contact us today.

Sealcoating as part of a Pavement Management Plan

However, it is usually only the contractor who understands that the best way to maintain a parking lot is with a Pavement Management Plan (see our Pavement Management Services). Pavement Management Planning can vary in scope, but the final goal is the same: to increase pavement life.

A Pavement Management Plan usually includes crack sealing, pothole repair, and sealcoating.

Seal coating is one of the most important elements of a pavement maintenance plan because it slows pavement deterioration.

A sealcoat consists of either coal tar pitch (derived from coal, a by-product of the steel production process) or asphalt cement mixed with inert fillers, water, emulsifying agents, or additives.

Applied in thin coats, this surface treatment is used to protect off-highway pavement surfaces, such as parking lots, driveways, runways, service stations and heliports.

However, a sealcoat, like all pavement maintenance repairs, is a temporary means of inhibiting pavement deterioration and needs to be applied on a regular basis, about every 2-3 years.

Benefits of Sealcoating

If applied properly at the right time, sealcoating benefits the pavement In many ways:

Beautification

Fresh sealcoat brings a dark black color to the pavement, making it look and wear like new. A black parking lot has a clean, rich look that presents a positive image of the company, facility, or residential complex. Striping also enhances the beauty of a newly seal coated parking lot.

Slows oxidation and water penetration

Exposure to oxygen hardens asphalt binders and results in a brittle pavement surface that soon cracks. These cracks permit water to penetrate into the sub base, weakening it and reducing pavement strength. This in turn, leads to more cracks, which can eventually expand and become potholes. Seal coats fill surface voids, reducing exposure to oxygen and water and prolonging pavement life.

Resists gas and oil spills

Gasoline dripping from a topped-off fuel tank during hot weather can soften and break down asphalt pavements. This is because asphalt is also a petroleum-based product. Because coal tars aren’t soluble in gas or oil, it is impervious to gas and oil spills. By filling surface voids, sealing also reduces the depth to which oil or gas can penetrate the pavement.

Resists ultraviolet rays

Ultraviolet rays from the sun break the links between carbon bonds within asphalt, but these rays don’t damage the aggregate within asphalt concrete. Although the sealcoat does not repair any damage that has already occurred to the asphalt, it does prevent ultraviolet rays from further damaging the asphalt pavement.

Reduces the effects of the freeze-thaw cycle

Another reason why sealcoating is so important to maintaining structurally sound pavements is because of Peoria’s freeze-thaw weather cycle. This wreaks havoc on the parking lot. A cold climate enhances the danger of water being caught in the pavement and freezing. As the water freezes it expands causing individual pieces of aggregate to break apart, or it can break out large sections. Sealcoating reduces these affects by making the pavement much more waterproof. The jet black color raises the temperature of the pavement making water evaporate more quickly and makes ice melt more quickly in the winter.

Easier to clean and maintain

Sealcoats fill surface voids while coating the pavement surface. The resulting smooth and even texture makes surfaces easier to maintain year-round. For example, snow is easier to remove from a smooth surface, and sweeping is far more effective on a smooth surface.

Increase pavement flexibility

A sealcoat keeps a parking lot black. The blacker it is, the more heat it draws from the sun; the more heat it draws from the sun, the more pliable it is; the more pliable it is, the more able it is to withstand traffic volume changes without cracking.

Protects asphalt from pressure washing

Restaurant parking lots often extend to areas near dumpsters, where food-processing machines are pressure washed. Food waste near the dumpsters may also need to be washed away if it can’t be swept away. Sealcoating protects asphalt cement from the high-volume water pressure and detergents used in pressure washing.

Cost effective in the long run

The price of asphalt concrete will always be affected by crude oil prices, which fluctuate when supplies vary. According to manufacturers, during the recent Gulf crisis, asphalt prices in the United States went up 15% to 40%. It’s less expensive to sealcoat a parking lot every few years using a coal tar or asphalt emulsion than it is to overlay or replace a new lot. Sealcoating preserves asphalt for pennies per square foot.

Preparation and Application

In order for sealcoating to do its job, any structural failures or cracks must be repaired in advance. All potholes must be removed and replaced, cracks cleaned and filled, and oil spots cleaned or primed (see our asphalt Resurfacing and Repair and Cracksealing Services).

We can then proceed by thoroughly cleaning the asphalt pavement. We use mechanical blowers and brooms to make sure that all dirt and debris is completely removed.

On the average, 36 square feet of asphalt will be covered per gallon of emulsion.

Next, we sealcoat your pavement with a latex coal tar emulsion (which exceeds Federal Specification RP355e) using a Seal-Rite tanker machine with a pressurized spay system with sand pump.

We then add 2-3 lbs. of sand per gallon of emulsion to increase the solids content while also creating less liability against slips and falls. In addition, we include an acrylic-based hardening additive for additional strength and longevity. We then apply our sealcoating formula using a two coat process. The second coat will be applied after the first coat is dry.

Facts You Should Know About Your Newly Seal coated Lot

Sealcoating should only be performed under the proper weather conditions.

The recommended air and pavement temperature is at least 50 degrees F and rising during sealer application and for 8 hours afterward.

Traffic should be kept off a newly sealed surface for 24 hours to allow for drying (curing) time. We understand that such time frames are not always practical. However, as part of Perdue’ Sealcoat & Paving commitment to its customers, we are equipped to provide our clients with an alternative solution by sealcoating their lot in sections.

And finally, it is also important that you do not turn sprinklers back on, hose down or wash the area for 48 hours after work is completed.

Summary

You cannot do structural repairs with a liquid.

We have all painted our houses at one time or another and when confronted with an area of wood siding that is rough and is in need of replacement, we are tempted to reach into that bucket and put a huge glob of paint on that area to smooth it out and make it disappear. It usually works but not for long.

Now, not only do you have an area with big pieces of paint peeling, but you will have to remove them first before you can paint the wood underneath.

Such is the same with sealcoating.

Sealcoating: Not a replacement for asphalt

Sealcoating was never meant to replace asphalt, only to protect it. If an area is in that bad of shape then replace it. As in all types of contracting there is the right way to do the work and the wrong way.

CRACK SEALING

All asphalt pavement surfaces develop cracks over time. Crack sealing is important and should be done as soon as the first crack is visible. Sealing the cracks in your asphalt quickly can extend the life of your asphalt pavement and is an important asphalt maintenance that should be done. Ignoring cracks will allow water to cause erosion, which can also lead to potholes. The water can also penetrate the sub base of the asphalt, which can lead to costly repairs and asphalt replacement. Perdue Pavement Solutions specializes in crack sealing.

Why Have Crack Sealing Performed?

It is essential to have crack sealing performed. Here are a few reasons why you should have crack sealing performed as soon as you see a crack in your pavement:

To protect the sub-base from moisture To extend the life of your pavement To shield the asphalt pavement surface against the freeze-thaw cycle Crack sealing is a cost effective solution that will protect you from costly repairs later

Perdue Pavement Solutions uses specialized equipment and materials for our crack sealing. We also provide emergency asphalt repairs, which include

Crack Sealing

Pothole Repair

Drainage

Asphalt Resurfacing

Excavation

Milling

And much more…

Perdue Pavement Solutions can come out the same day that you call us for our asphalt emergency repairs. We understand that when an asphalt emergency occurs, our customers want their property to be protected. Our team will come out the same day that you contact us and provide emergency services. We will provide a cost-effective solution to meet your emergency needs. Perdue Pavement Solutions is a full service asphalt paving company in East Peoria, Illinois. We have nearly two decades of experience in the asphalt industry.

Perdue Pavement Solutions offers a wide range of pavement services for residential and commercial properties. We can create a pavement maintenance plan to meet your needs and budget. Contact Perdue Pavement Solutions today and let us set up a no-obligation consultation today. If you have an asphalt emergency that you need repaired, then contact us today and we come out the same day.

Benefits of Crack Sealing

Cracksealing is our first defense against pavement deterioration because it offers several important benefits.

Protects the Base/Subbase

A good pavement needs a sound base and subbase.

Effective crack sealing keeps water from entering and weakening these areas.

This weakness can result in loss of structural support, which in turn can result in additional cracking or faulting (vertical differential settlement at the cracks).

Preserves the Pavement Adjacent to the Cracks

Cracks that are properly cleaned and sealed contain material that firmly adheres to the sides year-round, during times of expansion and contraction.

Without this material the adjacent pavement would have increased exposure to the elements, resulting in increased oxidation of the binder, hardening, and secondary cracking along the main crack.

Eliminate Damaging Effects of Sand, Stone, and Dirt

When sand, stone, and dirt get into the crack, they can restrict crack closure during warm weather.

Also, they can cause compressive stresses at the crack faces that result in spalling and loosening of the asphalts aggregates. In some highly oxidized pavements these stresses can even cause pavement lipping, which is the upheaval of pavement at transverse cracks.

Extends Pavement Life and Cost-Effectiveness

By sealing cracks, the contractor or agency exerts some control over base and subbase conditions, pavement interference, and crack growth, thereby extending the pavement’s life.

Crack Types

There are seven (7) basic types of cracks.

Reflective

Block

Edge

Joint

Slippage

Thermal

Fatigue or Alligator

Preparation and Application

Crack preparation always involves cleaning the crack, but can also require widening the crack through routing.

Singular cracks that are ¼ inch and wider (not in alligatored areas) are thoroughly cleaned of all foreign matter with an industrial heat lance air compressor. We then seal the crack using the state-of-the-art oil-jacketed, crack sealing system with a rubberized hot-pour material.

In the oil-jacketed system the material is hydraulically agitated, then pressure fed through an oil-jacketed pump and injected under pressure directly into the crack at the optimum temperature. This prevents decomposition of the material which maximizes adhesion. Today’s hot-pour sealants are a blend of asphalt cements, extender oils, tackafiers, rubber antioxidants and fillers.

Routing

Another service that we provide is crack widening or “routing.”

This is done to create a proper reservoir for the material to adhere to. It is created by using a routing machine, which makes a channel normally ½ inch deep by ½ inch wide. Then the channel is blown clean of dust and debris, thus ensuring a clean, dry surface for the material to be applied.

The material is then injected into the reservoir and flush filled, thus sealing the crack and making it impossible for water to penetrate the base beneath the asphalt.

Widening is done with either a router or saw. There are many specific configurations that determine how much material is used, but sealant type determines the primary device used during application.

Concrete sealing

We also provide sealing of construction joints and saw joints in concrete driveways parking lots and streets.

Summary

The Illinois D.O.T. found that effective crack sealing reduced pothole formation and development of additional cracking significantly. Potholes and additional cracking formed at 75% to 80% of unsealed cracks compared to only 1% of the sealed cracks. The study concluded that effective crack sealing reduces future pavement deterioration.

Pavement Management Planning can be used to aid in keeping parking lots in better condition for longer times. Effective crack sealing provides documented and quantifiable life extensions in pavements due to restriction of surface water penetration into base and subbase layers. The pavement life extensions provided by effective crack sealing using appropriate preparation methods and quality hot-applied sealants can be used as an integral part of Pavement Management Planning in routine maintenance, preventative maintenance, deferred action and rehabilitation condition categories to achieve better performing parking lots at lesser costs.

(See our Pavement Management Planning Services)

