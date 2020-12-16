Pere Marquette and Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Peoria to undergo new management

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Davidson Hotels & Resorts has been tapped by National Real Estate Advisors, LLC (National) to manage the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette and Courtyard by Marriott Peoria Downtown.

The downtown hotels are within walking distance to many of Peoria’s attractions.

Renovations will be done to all rooms and public spaces to bring the hotel “in line with the latest global vision for Marriott hotels” according to a press release.

“We are privileged to be granted the opportunity to expand upon our partnership with National with the addition of these two distinctive hotels,” said Davidson Hotels & Resorts President Thom Geshay. “Through our purposeful and relentless approach to operations, we look forward to creating and maximizing asset value for our partners while simultaneously delivering comfortable and enriching experiences for both business and leisure travelers.”