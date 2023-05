NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Public Library has free period products. Pads and tampons are available in the bathrooms.

This initiative is possible with a one-time grant from the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.

“Everyone has experienced that moment of panic where you’re out in public and you don’t have it. So to fill that need. But also many people can’t afford period products and so this is also filling that need,” said Morgan Rondinelli, Library Technical Assistant.