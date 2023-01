PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man involved in a deadly vehicle crash after fleeing police has been identified and charged.

43-year-old Jeremy Perry has been charged with three felonies, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, and aggravated fleeing/eluding.

An arrest warrant in the amount of $1,000,000 was issued.

The matter is still under investigation, and additional charges are expected when the case proceeds to Grand Jury next month.