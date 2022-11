PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD)– The person found in the Peoria Heights house fire on Monday night has been identified with dental records.

32-year-old Nathan C. Cannon’s cause of death has been determined to be severe smoke inhalation.

The fire was in the 1100 Block of E. Lake St. Peoria Heights. It remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.