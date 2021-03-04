Person in hospital after pinning leg under car Thursday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person is in the hospital after the car they were working on slipped off a jack, or had an equipment malfunction, and pinned their leg beneath it.

Peoria Firefighterse and paramedics were called to the scene in the 4000 block of N. Brandywine Thursday, March 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Crews were able to use the “jaws of life” to free the patient, who was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The patient was alert and talking, according to a press release.

The cause of the incident has been determined to be accidental.