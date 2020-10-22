Person injured in shooting near Glen Oak Learning Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting.
It happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of E. Republic St. and N. Delaware St.
Paramedics took one person to the hospital with what police are calling non-life threatening injuries.
Officers are still looking for a suspect.
This story will be updated.
