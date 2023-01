NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A person has been reported missing on Normal Police Dept’s Facebook page.

Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5‘04”, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses.

Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for approximately 30 days. Julie is known to frequent local motels or homeless camps around the B/N area. Julie has a medical history of seizures.

Please contact Normal Police Dept at 309-454-9535 if you have any information on Julie Harris.