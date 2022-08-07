BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building.

The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure.

Several fire engines and medics reported to the scene.

Without five minutes of arrival, Bloomington Firefighters Union posted to Facebook that everyone was reported to be out of the structure, including the person inside when they arrived.

As of 9:30 a.m., the fire was yet to be extinguished.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.