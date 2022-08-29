BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation.

Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street.

At the scene, police found an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound, as well as other evidence that shot(s) were fire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

BPD said there is no danger to the public at this time, as all involved individuals are in contact with the department.

The circumstances behind this incident are still pending investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should contact Detective Pedro Diaz, 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org