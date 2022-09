PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Monday night.

Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert near Main St. and Garfield Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. An officer on scene said one person was shot and sent to the hospital with injuries.

WMBD News is still working to learn the condition of the person hurt. Police have not released suspect information.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.