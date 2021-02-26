Man shot in West Peoria’s Campus Corner parking lot Friday night

PEORIA Ill.- A man was shot in a West Peoria parking lot on North Western Avenue Friday night, Feb. 26.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound victim in the parking lot of Campus Corner around 7:25 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene they found a 36-year-old man with a gun shot wound to the back. The victim was transported to OSF St. Francis via ambulance with serious injuries.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The shooting incident is still under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriffs Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lieutenant Dan Corpus at (309) 258-7160 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.