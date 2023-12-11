PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting right next to Peoria University’s campus during finals week.

According to the Peoria Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. on N. Cooper Street near Fredonia Avenue, near Whittier Primary School.

When Peoria Police arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to an advisory alert sent out to students, the victim is an adult and is not affiliated with Bradley University. Witnesses described the shooter as a man wearing all black. At this time, there is no suspect information.

Police have blocked off part of Fredonia Avenue, which is known to students as “Frat row.”