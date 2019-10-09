Person rescued from Pontiac cave-in; stuck in hole for 4 hours

PONTIAC, Ill. — Pontiac emergency crews freed a person who was trapped in a 12-foot deep hole after a cave-in Wednesday.

The Pontiac Fire Chief tells WMBD the victim was life-flighted to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria; a condition is still unknown.

A spokesperson said officials were called Countryside Lane at 3:22 p.m. The person was freed from the hole around 7:30 p.m.

The Pontiac Fire Chief says the case involved a trench rescue, with extensive manpower.

“

Rescue workers have cleared the scene; they barricaded the hole to make sure no one falls in. There is no word on injuries or what caused the cave-in.

“When you’re dealing with trench rescue it does require extensive manpower due to all the safety things we have to have in place to make the actual rescue,” said Pontiac Fire Chief Jacob Campbell, “so it does require a lot of people and that’s why we have it set up to call two different divisions so that way we have those resources in place.”

A technical rescue team from the Normal Fire Department and other local departments are also on the scene to help the person.

We have a crew heading to the scene and this story will be updated.