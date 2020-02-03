Pet Central Helps holds its third annual Puppy Bowl

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — For the third straight year Pet Central Helps had its Puppy Bowl at the Marriott in Bloomington, giving people a chance to play with furry friends, but also working on getting them a home

All-day long the pups played, and some actually tried to escape, but it’s all in good fun.

The organization has fostered almost 2,000 animals, with the goal to raise money to continue saving them.

“I think everybody should be here, every animal lover should be here because even if you’re not ready to adopt today, you may be ready in the future. you may know somebody who does and you can put out a good word for the special dogs,” said foster mom with Pet Central Helps Brenda Brady.

If you missed the Puppy Bowl don’t worry, Pet Central Helps will be at Pet Smart next week Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you can check out the animals there!