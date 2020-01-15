Pet of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- According to a report from the U.S Drug Test Centers, Illinois ranks second for the lowest number of DUI arrests. However, that may not be the case for the Bloomington Police Department.

The BPD places an added emphasis on driving under the influence after years of deadly crashes. Just last year the department broke the record for number of DUI arrests., but according to Chief Dan Donath, illinois' low ranking could be attributed to other factors.