Pet of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- The Illinois Prairie Community Foundation awarded YWCA McLean County a grant of $1,645. The grant money will be used to create and educate students in YWCA's Young Wonders Youth Development program about anti-bias.

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, more than one out of five students reported being bullied, with 70.6% of young people saying they have seen bullying in their schools.