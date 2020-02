CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) -- The Chillicothe Public Library will be hosting events featuring Mexican Culture as part of the National Endowment of the Arts Big Read program through March.

The Chillicothe Public Library received a National Endowment for the Arts grant to help Chillicothe participate in the Big Read program. The Big Read program showcases books to help broaden a reader's understanding of the world and helps them reflect on different voices and perspectives.