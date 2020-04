PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- It has been over two weeks since non-essential businesses were ordered to shut down and owners admit they are struggling. Businesses that are able to serve the community, minus the dine-in option, are also feeling the effects as they bring in less revenue.

After 17 years of serving the community, Firehouse Pizza in Peoria announced on Facebook that they will be closing permanently due to the Coronavirus and other circumstances. The owner writes, " I may eventually bring Firehouse Pizza back to the Peoria area in the near future..."