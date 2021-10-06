Pet of the Week, October 6th

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KTVX) -- A 20-year-old woman suffered thermal burns after attempting to retrieve her dog from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park on Monday afternoon.

The woman's dog reportedly jumped out of the car after the woman and her father stepped out to look around. When the dog ran into Maiden's Grave Spring, the woman followed suit to retrieve the dog, Yellowstone National Park said in a Facebook post.