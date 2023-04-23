PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here’s a take on yoga that’s giving a whole new meaning to the term ‘downward dog.’

On Sunday, there was a packed house at Peoria’s Studios on Sheridan in the Sunbeam Building for Doga Day–Puppy Yoga.

The co-founder of Pet Pack Rescue (the event’s sponsor) said this one-time event turned into something more special because people love yoga and puppies.

According to Katie Norbutas, this event offers the best of both of those worlds.

“We offer it that way because it could be whatever your yoga experience is,” Norbutas said. “You can be a beginner with no yoga experience to a bit more advanced person wanting to try some of the stretches a little bit deeper. But most people come for these puppy faces.”

She says doga (dog yoga) is also helpful for the puppies to run around and socialize.

She said she loves everything about this doga and reminds everyone to adopt before you shop.