Pet supply drive underway at East Peoria Civic Complex

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cullinan Properties Ltd. and the Levee District are hosting the 2nd annual pet supply drive to benefit TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin and ARK Humane Society in Lacon.

Items requested include cat food, dog food, cat litter, dog toys, and cleaning supplies.

“We wanted to create a drive that brought some awareness to the needs of our local pets that our shelters are working very hard to find them all homes,” said Anaise Berry, director of marketing and communications at Cullinan Properties.

Berry said animal shelters go through supplies very fast. She said TAPS found 1,000 pets their forever homes last year, while ARK served 400 pets.

“It’s a huge need. They are very dependent on the resources of the public to provide for them,” she said.

Donations can be dropped off in the East Peoria Civic Complex lobby at 401 W Washington St. through 6 P.M. on Friday, Oct. 29. Donors can also enter a raffle to win a $25 gift card to The Levee District retailer or restaurant of their choice.

Items Requested: