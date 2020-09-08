Peter Kobak announces candidacy for Peoria second district councilman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria who lost an at-large bid for City Council last year is taking another shot at the horseshow.

This time he’s aiming for the City’s second district.

Peter Kobak announced his candidacy for Peoria City Council via Zoom Tuesday.

He most recently ran for Council in 2019. Kobak said his platform focuses on public safety, social equity, economic empowerment, and sustainable growth.

“When we confront these challenges, we can create a stronger future for our community. To do so, we need visionary leadership rooted in serving everyone’s need. Not just those in power and privilege,” Kobak said.

The current second district councilman is Chuck Grayeb.

Kobak said there are 20,000 potential voters in the second district but less than 2,000 vote.

“I’m committing to work with my neighbors to address their immediate concerns. That means potholes, crimes, and vacant homes. But I’m also committed to addressing these larger, systemic issues over the long haul,” Kobak said.

The Zoom call featured a resident of Peoria’s second district speaking to why she believes Peter Kobak would be a successful councilman, followed by a senior at Bradley University.