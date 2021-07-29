Petition started after Illinois Association of Police Chiefs says Facebook blocked Officer of the Year post from being promoted

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Association of Police Chiefs is calling out Facebook after leaders said the site blocked a post from being promoted, which honored a local officer.

Last week, East Peoria officer Jeffrey Bieber was named “Most Outstanding Officer of the Year” by the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs.

The award came after Bieber was stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call in February, that turned deadly. Bieber returned to work in June.

The executive director of the organization says when they attempted to advertise a Facebook post recognizing Bieber, the social media site rejected it.

In response, Facebook said the ad was blocked because it may have mentioned politics or sensitive social issues, but leaders with the Chiefs Association say they don’t believe that’s true.

“We said to that, what are you talking about? This is honoring our officer of the year, there’s nothing political about that. We think Facebook made a mistake in this case, so we put out a petition asking people to contact Facebook to reverse the decision,” said Ed Wojcicki, Executive Director of Illinois Police Chiefs Association

A petition on Change.org over the issue has received over 1,000 online signatures as of Thursday evening.