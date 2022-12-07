NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people whom submitted petitions to the Town of Normal clerk’s office for three offices that aren’t elected positions won’t appear on the ballot.

On November 28th, Amy Conklin, Charles Sila and Robert Shoraga filed to run for Normal clerk, supervisor and collector. Outside legal counsel obtained by the Town ruled under town code, the petitions were filed for non-elective offices.

Chicago-based attorney, Michael J. Kasper said due to this the Town can’t certify these names to the county clerk for inclusion on April’s municipal election ballot.

Two objections to the petitions were filed on Monday, December 5th and will be heard in front of Normal’s electoral board Friday at 11 a.m.