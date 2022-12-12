PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pets for Seniors (PFS) animal shelter in Peoria carried less than five bags of cat food for the shelter just last week.

The non-profit in Peoria is now completely stocked up thanks to those in the community who decided to donate. Through their help, the shelter is now able to feed the cats until January.

On Dec. 9, the shelter’s debit card was compromised, and the card had to be shut down, meaning they couldn’t purchase any cat food for the animals.

With more kittens than the shelter has ever had, leaders there were worried, but an Amazon wish list has been fulfilled by the people in the Peoria community.

“All I can really say, and it’s not enough, is thank you. The support is nothing like we even thought it was going to be. We’re a small shelter, and we thought maybe we’ll get some people that bring in donations because we really need them, but it’s just been widespread. Thank you is not enough to say,” said Taiyah Payne, shelter director for PFS.

For those who would still like to donate to the shelter, they’re still looking for donations of the Science Diet Adult 1-6 dry food, wet kitten food, and cleaning supplies. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, located at 3809 N. Sterling Avenue.