PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another federal mediation meeting between the Peoria Federation of Teachers and the Peoria School District was held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the first meeting since the teacher’s union voted to authorize a strike last week.

This was the second federal mediation meeting between the teacher’s union and the district, and will allow both sides to discuss their options to change their current contract.

Teachers are asking for things like higher pay, a better teacher-to-student ratio, and more counselors in the schools.

While the union authorized a strike last week, it doesn’t mean they will strike. The vote allows the union to strike if they choose, and gives the district a ten-day notice.

Legally, the union cannot strike until at least the middle of the first week of October. If they don’t come up with an agreement by mid-September, the school board will release what they’ve proposed to the union, so the public can take a look for themselves.

