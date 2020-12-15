Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott invests in Easterseals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easterseals Central Illinois and 21 other Easterseals Affiliates nationwide received unrestricted transformational gifts from the author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Friday.

“We do our research and deeper diligence not only to identify organizations with high potential for impact but also to pave the way for unsolicited and unexpected gifts given with full trust and no strings attached. Because our research is data-driven and rigorous, our giving process can be human and soft. Not only are non-profits chronically underfunded, but they are also chronically diverted from their work by fundraising, and by burdensome reporting requirements that donors often place on them. These 384 carefully selected organizations have dedicated their lives to helping others, working and volunteering and serving real people face-to-face at bedsides and tables, in prisons and courtrooms and classrooms, on streets and hospital wards, and hotlines and front lines of all types and sizes, day after day. They help by delivering vital services and also through the profound encouragement felt each time a person is seen, valued, and trusted by another human being. This kind of encouragement has a special power when it comes from a stranger, and it works its magic on everyone.” MacKenzie Scott



Easterseals Central Illinois and the nationwide Easterseals Network both have roots tracing back to 1919. Both locally and nationally Easterseals shares a history of rising to meet the emergent needs being faced by children with disabilities, developmental delays, and other special needs.



“We envision a world where every child is 100% included and 100% empowered. We are extremely grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this remarkable gift that helps move us towards achieving that vision,” said Steve Thompson, President and CEO of Easterseals Central Illinois. “This transformational gift is an investment in our vision for the future and further amplifies the impact made by our supporters over the last 100 years.”

