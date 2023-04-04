PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New homes are in the process of being built for homeless youth in downtown Peoria on Madison Avenue. Phoenix Community Development Services are spearheading the project.

The funding for this project has come from a variety of sources, including the city of Peoria and the Housing Development Fund. The project has been in the works for a while.

“Homeless youth are between the ages of 18 to 24, that is kind of the largest demographic age group that we’re seeing the growth in our homeless population locally, and so this has been the planning effort for many years, to try and figure out how to do and dedicate a program for that age group,” said Christine Kahl, CEO of Phoenix Community Development Services.

The development will be four stories tall. Kahl said that the construction will last for 10-12 months.