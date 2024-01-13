PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Phoenix Community Development Services needs donations of warming supplies.

The center provides resources to the homeless in Peoria, Fulton, Tazewell, and Woodford counties.

The center needs hand, body, and foot warmers as well as blankets.

Darcy Everle with the outreach center doesn’t want anyone to be stuck outside when the temperatures reach below zero.

” When it gets below zero, it only takes 5 minutes or less to for frostbite to set in. And these individuals are out 24 hours a day. So we’re just trying to keep them warm and as safe as possible,” said Everle

Donations can be dropped off at the New Hope Apartments building, located at 301 Jefferson Street.