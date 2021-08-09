Phoenix Community Development Services gets $23.8 thousand dollar grant for a mural

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Phoenix Community Development Services was recently awarded an AARP Community Challenge grant to enhance its downtown location.

The grant worth $23,825 will go towards a new mural on the side of the not-for-profit agency’s administration and housing building at 202 NE Madison St.

Kristen Berchtold, the agency’s director of development, said the grant is usually given to support communities throughout the country and help create better spaces for people to live.

She said adding a large-scale mural to the building will create a positive and welcoming atmosphere in the area’s alleyway where the building is located.

“Public art has tons of benefits. It builds a sense of community, it builds a sense of pride,” Berchtold said. “So we wanted to take this kind of dreary urban alley and turn it into a place that both our residents could enjoy, but that the whole community could enjoy.”

Berchtold said they’ll be working with Heather Ford Kodrick, a local artist and board member, to create the mural. She said they’ll be taking input from their consumers and residents while formulating the design.

She said they don’t know exactly what the mural will look like, but said it will include themes of home, diversity, caring, kindness, and belonging. They’ll be working through the fall to complete it.

Berchtold said the mural will also fit in with the agency’s Madison North Apartments project directly next to the building.

“It is going to be 24 apartments for folks who are homeless and have some sort of disability that will open up later this fall,” Berchtold said.

She said this project will also include green space in the alley, benches, landscaping, and lighting that will complement the new mural.